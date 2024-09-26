America’s Worst Chocolate Is Sold Everywhere In New York

There's a lot of delicious chocolate, and there is some that just don't measure up. America's worst chocolate is sold all over New York State unfortunately.

24/7 Wall Street decided to research the worst chocolate on the market. They looked at not only the chocolates themselves, but how the business operates:

There are many reasons you might be investigating the background of the chocolate you eat, not least of which are health reasons. What started out (and yet remains in some places) as a sacred drink used in ceremonies and healing rituals has become a snack full of sugar and unhealthy ingredients. But besides your health, there is a growing movement to stop buying chocolate (among other products) that is the result of exploitative practices, unethical businesses, and slave labor."

With that mindset, they published "8 Chocolate Brands to Avoid" when you're in the mood for chocolate.

What Is America's Worst Chocolate Brand Found All Over New York State?

The chocolate brand that they put at the top of their list as the top one you should avoid is a brand that's found all over New York and will likely be seen in every bowl of candy this Halloween. It's the Mars brand. Mars is the brand behind chocolates like 3 Musketeers, Mars, Milky Way, M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix.

24/7 Wall Street had a lot to say about Mars and their business model, including:

"While the company has made promises to change the way it produces chocolate, those promises remain unfulfilled."

They also wrote:

"Mars has faced criticism for decades about buying cocoa beans from farms in West Africa that use unpaid and underpaid child laborers."

In 2023 there was an investigation done by CBS that found that "children as young as five years old were working in the Mars supply chain in Ghana in dangerous and deadly conditions."

24/7 Wall Street's biggest reason for naming them the biggest chocolate brand to avoid is because of their poor choices in business practices. Are these ones you avoid? What are your favorite chocolates?

