6 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States

If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York State. 7 towns just made the list of the coziest in America.

My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.

Are you ready to embrace the concept of “hygge” and explore some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend getaway? Hygge (pronounced hoo-guh) is a Danish term that encompasses the feeling of comfort, contentment, and well-being, often achieved through simple pleasures and a sense of coziness.

Here in Upstate New York, we know that winter can seem like a never-ending season. It may seem to last six months.

Drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket."

So which towns made the list? You can read the full list here. For 2023, 6 towns made the cut:

96 Rhinebeck New York 91 Skaneateles New York 50 Hudson New York 25 Cooperstown New York 10 Lake George New York 4 Ellicottville New York

Here's what they reported for Number 4:

With a population that barely reaches 500, Ellicottville epitomizes the Hygge philosophy, creating an oasis of tranquility for weary New Yorkers seeking solace. Nestled amidst state forests and majestic mountains, this charming town fully embraces the spirit of Hygge. The surrounding landscapes invite you to partake in outdoor adventures that nurture the soul. In the crisp embrace of autumn, the Allegheny National Forest displays a mesmerizing tapestry of vibrant fall colors, providing a soothing escape from the hustle and bustle of the city."

Where is the coziest town in New York? Text us on our station app.

