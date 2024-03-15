Escape To Serenity- 5 Hidden B&Bs Across New York State

Bed and breakfast, two of your favorite combinations. Now, imagine a getaway weekend across New York where you don’t have to make the bed or cook breakfast but enjoy a lavish location.

New York State is the home of many unique and gorgeous bed and breakfast spots. So, if you’re looking for your next vacation, consider making it an experience everyone should try at least once: bed and breakfast

To get you started, here are five top rated, outstanding Bed and Breakfast Inns; and don’t worry, breakfast in included with your stay:

1) Mountain Brook

Processed with VSCO with au5 preset Processed with VSCO with au5 preset/Hotel Mountain Brook loading...

An Adirondack style Lodge with spectacular views of the Catskill Moutains in Tannersville, New York.

Features:

- Grounds to view the mountain sunset, enjoy a bonfire, have a picnic, or even bring their yoga mats!

- A lavish lounge for guests with books, games, movies, and wine!

- A 24-hour complimentary coffee and tea bar!

- A pet friendly policy!

Mountain Brook is recognized as the #1 Best Value Bed and Breakfast in New York. Learn more and plan your stay here.

2) Sutherland House Victorian Bed and Breakfast

Sutherland House Victorian Bed and Breakfast Sutherland House Victorian Bed and Breakfast loading...

A Victorian-style stay at Finger Lakes in Canandaigua, New York

Features:

- Outdoor patio and gazebo for guests to enjoy!

- Walking Trails within the premise to explore!

- Peace and Quite with its wide acres of land for guests only!

- Located minutes away from the beach, town center, wineries, breweries!

Recognized in Top 20 Most Romanic Inns by ILoveInns for 2020 and maintains a TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence. Learn more and plan your stay here.

3) Inn at Taugnnock Falls

Inn at Taughannock Falls Inn at Taughannock Falls loading...

A Victorian stay with America’s Only Lakeview Inn in Ithaca, NY.

Features:

- A serene estate that is surrounded by the stellar scenery of Taughnnaock Falls State Park.

- 9 Miles from Ithaca, which includes many hikes, trails, and culture to explore.

- Peace and quiet with its 12-arce grounds.

- Guests can book large outdoor events including weddings and company meetings.

- Complimentary tea and coffee comfort station.

- Rooms include deep jetted tubs.

- Lakeview Dining with the Inn’s onsite, lavish restaurant featuring signature wines.

Learn more and plan your stay here.

4) East Hampton’s Art House Bed and Breakfast

The Art House Bed and Breakfast in East Hampton East Hampton’s Art House Bed and Breakfast loading...

An artsy, new-fashion luxury all-you-need villa located in Hampton, NY.

Features:

- Exclusive access to the private and pristine Clearwater Bay Beach and Marina.

- A 66-foot pool, hot tub with waterfull, wading pool, and indoor Endless Pool.

- A 24-hour, fully stocked Butler’s pantry.

- Large communal living room with board games.

- Full gym.

- A bar longue with a pool table, darts, and arts for guests to enjoy!

Learn more and plan your stay here.

5) Margaretville Mountain Inn Bed and Breakfast

Margaretville Mountain Inn Bed and Breakfast Margaretville Mountain Inn Bed and Breakfast loading...

A historic Queen Anne Victorian Inn with a wonderful view of the Catskill Mountain State Park in Margaretville, NY.

Features:

- Less than 10 miles from beautiful hiking and skiing mountains!

- A parlor with library and games for guests!

- Full of fine antiques and period interior design.

- Guests can book special events, including weddings here!

Learn more and plan your stay here.