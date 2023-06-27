4 Unconventional, Low Cost Ways to Stay Ageless This Summer

By a show of hands, who wants to age gracefully and glow-fully, whilst staying ageless for as long as possible? *raises both hands*

canva canva loading...

The funniest thing about the dialog surrounding women and aging is that so much of it is about being seen, versus how we actually want to feel in our bodies.

Asking the questions:

How do I feel now?

and following up with

How do you I want to feel instead?

Are two of the most powerful questions to ask ourselves.

canva canva loading...

The great news is that there are several truly low or no cost ways to look AND feel ageless in no time flat--and is not a gimmick. The following are probably not going viral on the social currently and will definitely put you on path to graceful aging and keeping that glow this summer and all year round.

1. Ice Baths

canva canva loading...

The benefits of taking ice baths are long held. According to Healthline.com, taking regular ice baths for 3-6 minutes at a time, "Eases sore and aching muscles, aiding in sleep, and consequently, making you feel better from having less fatigue, decreases inflammation and helps with stress."

2. Yoni Steaming

canva canva loading...

According to good ole Wikipedia, Vaginal steaming "sometimes shortened to V-steaming, and also known as wormwood steaming is an alternative health treatment whereby a woman squats or sits over steaming water containing herbs such as mugwort, rosemary, wormwood, and basil. It has been practiced in Africa (Mozambique, South Africa), Asia (Indonesia, Thailand), and Central America (among the Q'eqchi' people). You can learn more about the practice and its many benefits here.

3. Ayurvedic Massage

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash loading...

According to ancient ayurvedic text, regular oil massage (abhyanga) delays the aging process. You can learn more about the practice and how to do it for free at home, here.

4. Eating/Juicing More Fresh/Raw Vegetables

canva canva loading...

Justjuice.com states that "The best anti-aging foods are mostly fruits and vegetables." Goodnature reports that juicing "increases vitamins and minerals in your diet, has the potential to help with weight loss, increases energy, decreases inflammation (in the body) and helps the body protect (itself) against disease." And since its the season of abundance, now is the best time to get more of the good stuff in our diets to glow older gracefully.

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker

Inventions Made By Women