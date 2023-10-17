Here’s The 29 Rite Aid Locations Closing Across New York State

Rite Aid is expected to close at least 29 stores across New York State after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here's the locations they are looking to close:

Business Insider has identified 154 underperforming stores across the United States that it will close as part of its bankruptcy plan. Syracuse.com points out, more locations could get the ax as well because The Wall Street Journal said last month Rite Aid could close as many as 500 pharmacies nationwide.

Rite Aid has more than 2,100 drugstores, including 14 in the Central New York region. Most of the affected locations in the Empire State are in New York City and Long Island.

A representative for Rite Aid told Business Insider that customers affected by the closures will have their prescriptions transferred to another pharmacy “so there is no disruption of services.”

Here's a look at Rite Aid stores closing in New York state according to Business Insider:

Bay Shore: 836 Sunrise Highway

Bellmore: 2784 Sunrise Highway

Brooklyn: 2981 Ocean Avenue, 2002 Avenue U

Cheektowaga: 2887 Harlem Road

Copiague: 901 Merrick Road

East Northport: 577 Larkfield Road

Floral Park: 2 Whitney Avenue

Flushing: 71-18 Kissena Boulevard

Huntington Station: 695 East Jericho Turnpike

Kenmore: 2453 Elmwood Avenue

Levittown: 3131 Hempstead Turnpike

Medford: 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road

Oceanside: 3199 Long Beach Road

Oyster Bay: 273 Pine Hollow Road

Port Jeff Station: 593 Old Town Road

Rochester: 1567 Penfield Road

Smithtown: 65 Route 11

Valley Stream: 198 West Merrick Road

West Patchogue: 397 Sunrise Highway

Here's additional Rite Aid stores closing according to A&G Real Estate Partners:

Bronx: 1179 East 233rd Street

Bronx: 5825-35 Broadway

Brooklyn: 344 Avenue X

Buffalo: 15 Arnold Street

Buffalo: 452 Main Street

Fairport: 6720 Pittsford-Palmyra Road

New Windsor: 393-397 Windsor Highway

New York: 2170 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Oneonta: 94 Chestnut Street

Sayville: 101 Main Street"

Again, customers affected by the closures will have their prescriptions transferred to another pharmacy

