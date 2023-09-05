17 Towns Across New York State Are The Best Towns To Raise Kids

New York State may be home to some of the busiest cities and towns in all of America. Did you know that we are also home to some of the best towns when it comes to raising families?

Far and Wide recently published an article "Best U.S. Towns With Fewer Than 10,000 Residents." These are the small towns that are the backbone of America. Think of places where families can live and enjoy a peaceful lifestyle. Of the 100 best in America, four are from right here in New York State. We are doing something right when it comes to small towns. You can find out who made the list online here.

What Are The Best Towns To Raise Family In?

A list titled "Best small towns to raise a family" was recently compiled by Stacker, who used data from Niche to come up with the Top 50 small towns across the country that would be the ideal place to put down roots and raise some kids. They looked at various factors, including public schools, jobs, and the cost of living in towns across the U.S. with a population under 5,000.

"How does a town outside Chicago, known for a Frank Lloyd Wright home, sound to you? If you'd prefer to be closer to the Big Apple than the Windy City, northern New Jersey has several top options. For families looking to relocate to the Midwest, there are plenty of posh locations with famous golf courses, nature trails, and museums to entice young families"

We are proud to report, New York owned this list. We took 17 slots! Here's who made the list:

