As Fall kicks in all across Upstate New York, while you're enjoying the beautiful colors, you need to still watch out for these 15 toxic plants that linger.

Even in the fall, there are poisonous and toxic plants that can pose significant threat to your well-being, often leading to hospital visits for those unlucky enough to encounter them.

The Consequences of Contact

From the list we will share, here's what can happen if you come into contact with these plants:

1) Skin Irritation- Many of these plants, including poison ivy, poison oak, and giant hogweed, can cause severe skin irritation, often leading to painful rashes and blisters that require medical attention.

2) Ingestion Symptoms- Ingesting parts of these plants can lead to symptoms ranging from digestive distress (vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps) to more severe issues, including hallucinations, seizures, and potentially life-threatening conditions.

Prevention and Safety Tips

To avoid some of these dangers, consider these precautions thanks to the New York DEC:

1) Learn Plant Identification- Familiarize yourself with pictures and descriptions of these toxic plants to avoid them.

2) Protective Clothing- When hiking or gardening, wear long sleeves, pants, and gloves to reduce skin contact.

3) Educate Children- Teach kids about the dangers of these plants and the importance of not touching or eating unfamiliar vegetation.

Staying informed, taking preventive measures, and seeking medical care if needed can ensure a safe and enjoyable fall experience while you're enjoying the stunning landscapes of upstate New York. Here's 15 plants to avoid, even during the fall season in Upstate New York:

