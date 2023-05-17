Keep Mosquitoes Away By Adding These 11 Plants to Your New York Garden

Warmer weather means mosquitoes will be back all over New York State. Keep them away when you plant one, or all, of these 11 plants in your garden.

New York State is home to about 70 species of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes occasionally they can transmit disease. According to New York State Of Health, some mosquito species have the potential to transmit disease-causing viruses, should those viruses be present in New York:

These viruses are not spread from other animals to humans or from humans to animals. There are no human vaccines for these, but there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of mosquito bites and infection."

In Upstate, it seems every summer we deal with West Nile Virus. New York State reported the first case of WNV in the United States back in 1999. Most people infected with WNV will not have any symptoms, and for those that do, symptoms are typically mild.

Very few infections can lead to severe disease that affects the central nervous system, leading to inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) or the membranes of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis). Most people recover completely from even severe WNV disease.

Unfortunately, there have been cases of WNV from every county in New York.

So How Can You Protect Yourself? Your Garden

How do you keep these dangerous creepy crawlies away from you and your yard? Well, you could spend a small fortune on citronella candles all summer long. Or you can plant some of these 11 plant varieties around your garden or yard:

