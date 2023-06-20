Did You Know? You Can Still Enjoy Eating Zebb’s in Central New York
Miss your favorite burger place in New Hartford? Believe it or not, they aren't actually gone for good.
It was a sad moment for every Central New Yorker on July 29th, 2019. This marked the day Zebb's Deluxe Grill & Bar closed in New Hartford. Known as a staple "build-your-own" burger joint in the area, many people created lasting memories there.
From the 60's/70's retro theme, to their classic homemade steak fries... there was so much to love about Zebb's. Can you tell I'm still sad about it?
To add insult to injury, an arsonist set fire to the building in December of 2022. So not only was our favorite restaurant vacant, but now it had a gaping hole in the side. The hopes and dreams of someone reopening the restaurant were gone.
Memories Left in Rubble
Crews then came to demolish the building in April 2023, washing all of our memories down the drain. We can still vaguely see the abundance of sweet pickles on our plate, with the toppings cart slowly rolling off into the horizon.
No surprise, I was devastated. But this meant I was also EXTREMELY happy to find out there was still a Zebb's alive in Central New York, just not close to home in New Hartford.
Zebb's Deluxe Gill & Bar - Mattydale, New York
Located in a practically abandoned parking lot in Mattydale sits the last known Zebb's restaurant. Something I stumbled upon completely by accident heading to the airport, has now become my go-to stop in Syracuse.
It's been there forever, so some of you might already be aware of it. But this story is for all of you that had NO IDEA Zebb's is still alive in Central New York! Go check it out!
While you're there, notice the unrealistically tall urinal in the men's bathroom. Seriously, only a basketball player could use that baby. I'd take a picture, but that's just weird.
Curious as to what the New Hartford Zebb's looked like before they tore it down? Take a walk down memory lane for yourself.