It’s that time of year. Tiptoe through the hundreds of thousands of tulips on two Central New York farms and cut your own beautiful bouquet, just in time for Mother's Day.

The U-cut tulip fields are open at North Star Orchards on Route 233 in Westmoreland, 8 days early this year.

Cut Tulips

The walking trail to the tulip field is about a 1/2 mile round trip and parking is available at the market.

You'll need clippers or scissors to cut your own tulips. DO NOT pull the bulbs out of the ground or they won't grow back for everyone to enjoy next year. You'll also need a basket to hold your tulips. Boots are recommended in the fields. And you won't want to forget your camera to capture the experience and beauty.

Tulip Cost

Admission to the tulip field is free but there is a $1.25 cost for every stem you cut. Fresh-cut bouquets will also be available in the market for anyone unable to cut their own for $12.

Savicki's Farm Market Tulips

Savicki's Farm Market also has a you cut tulip field that is open for the season.

The farm on Route 12 in Clinton is open from 10 AM to 5 PM daily.

Tulips are $1.00 per stem, $8 for 10 stems, $15 for 20 stems. Don't forget your garden scissors and a bucket and don't wait. The season only lasts 2 weeks at most.

