Four of the top 50 worst-run cities in the U.S. are in New York. Can you guess which ones made the list?

Life in the Empire State can look very different depending on which city you call home. From finances and infrastructure to housing and public services, some cities are thriving while others are still trying to find their footing.

Buffalo is trying to reinvent itself with technology, clean energy, and manufacturing projects.

Between 2018 and 2023, the region saw over $22 billion in development, from medical campuses to new food processing plants. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing—overspending in 2024 caused the city’s credit outlook to be downgraded, proving that even ambitious revival plans can hit bumps along the way.

On the upside, the city is home to the Buffalo Bills football team. GO BILLS!

Yonkers, the third most populous city in the state, is battling financial challenges of its own.

The 2025-2026 budget of $1.55 billion focuses on jobs, economic development, and education, but it comes with a 2.85% tax increase.

Rochester is dealing with some of the highest child poverty rates in the country.

Local programs like Bank On Rochester, which launched in 2024, aim to give families tools to build financial stability and a stronger economic future.

On the bright side, Rochester is one of the top cities in the country for housing.

And of course, there’s New York City, the state’s largest and most complicated municipality.

Between corruption investigations involving Mayor Eric Adams, housing concerns, crime, and a shaky economic forecast, running the Big Apple is no easy task.

It's also not cheap. Housing is 200% higher than the national average, and utilities cost 13% more.

New York is More Than Just the Big Apple

From Buffalo’s revival efforts to the everyday struggles in Yonkers, Rochester, and NYC, these cities show just how different life can be across New York, and how much city leadership can shape the daily experience of residents.

