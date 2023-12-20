The search for a missing woman has a sad ending in New York.

A 31-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband in the town of Champlain. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers were called in to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office with the search around the Great Chazy River.

Two days after the report of a missing woman came in, a Ranger air boat crew found her body upstream from the State Route 11 bridge.

Missing Hiker

The search for a missing teenage hiker had a happier ending.

A 17-year-old from Youngsville, New York was in the middle of a two-night backpacking trip that started at the Giant Ledge trailhead. He had planned to meet up with his family at the Slide Mountain trailhead but he never made it.

Coordinates placed the hiker between Slide and Cornell mountains, approximately three miles from the trailhead. DEC Forest Rangers Horn and Sweeney reached the teen who was struggling to reach his destination because of the steep and rugged terrain, snow accumulation, rapidly dropping temperatures, and exhaustion.

The teen was suffering mild hypothermia by the time Forest Rangers arrived. He was given hot food and liquids as well as hand and foot warmers to bring his temperature back up.

Once the hiker was better, Rangers helped him find his way back to the Slide Mountain trailhead where he was met by his family.

