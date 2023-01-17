Winter Weather Advisory Will Cause Slippery Morning Commute in CNY
Your morning commute may be a slippery one in Central New York.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 AM until 2 PM Tuesday, January 17 for Madison, Southern Oneida, and Chenango Counties. We'll have to deal with a little bit of everything.
Light precipitation will begin as a wintry mix with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. As temperatures warm up throughout the day, the precipitation will change over to all rain.
Glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.
Long Range Forecast
Today: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before noon, then a chance of freezing rain between noon and 2 pm, then a chance of rain after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 35.
Tonight: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 am. Cloudy, with a high near 36.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers before 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday: Rain and snow, mainly after 8 am. High near 37.
Thursday Night: Rain before 5 am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 31.
Friday: Rain showers before 8 am, then rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain likely between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2 pm. High near 37.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.