Winter Weather Advisory Will Cause Slippery Morning Commute in CNY

Your morning commute may be a slippery one in Central New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 AM until 2 PM Tuesday, January 17 for Madison, Southern Oneida, and Chenango Counties. We'll have to deal with a little bit of everything.

Light precipitation will begin as a wintry mix with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. As temperatures warm up throughout the day, the precipitation will change over to all rain.

Glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.

Long Range Forecast

Today: A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before noon, then a chance of freezing rain between noon and 2 pm, then a chance of rain after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 35.

Tonight: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 am. Cloudy, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers before 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Rain and snow, mainly after 8 am. High near 37.

Thursday Night: Rain before 5 am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 31.

Friday: Rain showers before 8 am, then rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain likely between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2 pm. High near 37.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

