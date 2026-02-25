Winter Weather Advisory Hits Oneida, Oswego, and Lewis Counties

Raise your hand if you're sick of winter!

More lake effect snow is expected in Northern Oneida, Oswego, and Lewis counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM Wednesday (2/25/26) until 7 AM Thursday (2/26/26), with total accumulations expected between 3 and 9 inches.

Heaviest Snow Expected in Oswego and Tug Hill

The snow will be heaviest across Oswego County and the Tug Hill Plateau, where 5 to 9 inches could pile up.

Lake-effect snow showers are set to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning.

Travel Could Be Hazardous

Drivers should be prepared for difficult travel conditions.

Both the Wednesday morning and evening commutes could be impacted, so plan accordingly and give yourself extra time on the roads.

This storm is shaping up to be one of those where slow and steady wins the day.

When does spring arrive in Central New York again?

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers likely before 4 PM, then snow. High near 38. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 9 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of snow before 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Monday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. C

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

