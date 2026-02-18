More Winter Weather Headed Our Way

Brace yourselves—Mother Nature isn’t done with us yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from noon today (2/18/26) until 4 AM Thursday.

What to Expect

Mixed precipitation is expected, which means a little bit of everything—snow, sleet, and some icy spots.

Snow totals won't be that much. Maybe up to two inches. Northern Oneida County might see up to four inches of snow.

It's the ice that could be a problem. Ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch are expected.

Where It’s Impacting

The advisory covers Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Onondaga, Otsego, and Southern Oneida Counties.

If you’re traveling through any of these areas, plan ahead and be prepared for slippery roads. Evening commuters should be extra careful.

Slow down if you’re driving, give yourself extra time, and consider postponing unnecessary trips until roads clear.

Keep an eye on your local weather updates—conditions can change quickly when snow and ice are involved.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: A chance of rain showers before 10 AM, then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. Areas of dense fog before 8 AM. High near 37.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers, possibly mixing with freezing rain after 11 PM, then gradually ending. Low around 24.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers between 1 AM and 4 AM, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain after 4 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 7 AM, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. High near 36.

Friday Night: Rain showers likely before 10 PM, then rain and snow showers likely between 10 PM and 4 AM, then a chance of snow showers after 4 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18.