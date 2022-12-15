Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in CNY as Snow Totals Increase

That Winter Storm Watch in Central New York is now a Winter Storm Warning. More snow is coming and the storm will hang around even longer than expected.

The National Weather Service upgraded the storm from a Watch to a Warning and extended it from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 until 7 AM Saturday, December 17.

Heavy wet, snow is expected with total accumulations of 9 to 15 inches in Oneida and Madison Counties. From the looks of the weather map, Boonville will see the most of it.

Possible Power Outages

Travel could be very difficult, if not impossible, especially during the Thursday evening and Friday commutes. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy. That means it could bring down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages throughout Central New York.

If you don't like the snow, look on the bright side. At least we'll have a white Christmas.

Long Range Forecast

Thursday: A chance of snow after 3 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. About a half inch is expected.

Thursday Night: Snow that could be heavy at times. Low around 33. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.

Friday: Snow that could be heavy at times. High near 35. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Friday Night: Snow. Low around 30.

Saturday: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

