Wind and Winter Weather Advisory for Central New York

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring but Mother Nature is reminding us it's still winter in Central New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind and winter weather advisory to wrap up the work week.

Winter Weather Advisory

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 PM Thursday, February 15 to noon on Friday, February 16 for Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening or Friday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Thursday, February 15 to noon on Friday, February 16 for Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Thursday: Snow, mainly after 4 pm. High near 34. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow before 2 am, then snow showers likely between 2 am and 3 am, then snow after 3 am. Areas of blowing snow before 2 am, then areas of blowing snow after 3 am. Low around 27. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 26 to 31 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 7 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Washington's Birthday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

