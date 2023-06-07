As Wildfires Spread in Canada; 6 Forests in New York Also Facing Fires

While brave firefighters are battling the wildfires up north, they are also catching in Upstate New York.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation was not lying when they said this is wildfire season. Everyone is well aware of the forest fires burning hundreds of miles away in Quebec, Canada. Though everyone's attention is up north, as it should, we should also be aware of what's going on back home.

DEC Forest Rangers have been hard at work battling wildfires, alongside local firefighters all across New York State. Here are the most recent blazes they're working to extinguish.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Hamlet of Poestenkill - Rensselaer County

Forest Ranger Jackson was sent to this wildfire on May 30th. Upon arrival, he found multiple log piles on fire, producing 40-foot flames and extreme heat. Local fire departments contained the fire, which covered 1.6 acres.

The fire started from a bonfire that wasn't fully extinguished AND not kept in a proper fire pit. Only one person was issued a ticket for failing to clear flammable material around a fire.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Town of Hadley - Saratoga County

Forest Ranger Nahor reported to this wildfire on North Shore Road on June 1st. By that night at 10:30pm, the fire was 50% contained. Rangers contained the 3.5 acre fire officially by the next day.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Town of Chazy - Clinton County

This 1.3 acre fire started on Sheldon Lane because of burning debris. Two tickets were issued to the landowner for burning without clearing 3-feet around the base of the fire and setting forestland on fire.

The fire was declared to be completely out until two days after it started.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Town of Hancock - Delaware County

Multiple agencies were sent to control this 6-acre fire, near State Route 268 in Hancock. Fire crews were able to have the blaze contained the same day.

Because there are still some hotspots, the fire is still being patrolled.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Hamlet of Garrison - Putnam County

This 1.5 acre fire was found on June 2nd near the Garrison train station. It was burning between a trail and the Hudson River, eventually spreading into Hudson Highlands State Park.

Three different departments had the fire under control by 10pm, though the fire grew from one to 1.5 acres overnight. Rangers, fire departments, and staff from the NYS Park Police had it contained once again the next day.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Town of Johnsburg - Warren County

Forest Rangers were sent to help handle a 11-acre fire in the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest. The steep terrain made controlling the wildfire a challenge. The fire wasn't fully contained until 3 days later.

They believe the fire was sparked by a lightning strike.

7 Things You’re Banned From Burning In Your New York Bonfire We decided to do some research and provide some guidance. Here's 7 things thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension Schuyler County

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 6/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.

Live Out Your Star Wars Dreams In A Campsite Not So Far, Far Away Star Wars fan or not, you have to admit this is the coolest campsite you've seen in a long time!