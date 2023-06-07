As Wildfires Spread in Canada; 6 Forests in New York Also Facing Fires
While brave firefighters are battling the wildfires up north, they are also catching in Upstate New York.
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation was not lying when they said this is wildfire season. Everyone is well aware of the forest fires burning hundreds of miles away in Quebec, Canada. Though everyone's attention is up north, as it should, we should also be aware of what's going on back home.
DEC Forest Rangers have been hard at work battling wildfires, alongside local firefighters all across New York State. Here are the most recent blazes they're working to extinguish.
Hamlet of Poestenkill - Rensselaer County
Forest Ranger Jackson was sent to this wildfire on May 30th. Upon arrival, he found multiple log piles on fire, producing 40-foot flames and extreme heat. Local fire departments contained the fire, which covered 1.6 acres.
The fire started from a bonfire that wasn't fully extinguished AND not kept in a proper fire pit. Only one person was issued a ticket for failing to clear flammable material around a fire.
Town of Hadley - Saratoga County
Forest Ranger Nahor reported to this wildfire on North Shore Road on June 1st. By that night at 10:30pm, the fire was 50% contained. Rangers contained the 3.5 acre fire officially by the next day.
Town of Chazy - Clinton County
This 1.3 acre fire started on Sheldon Lane because of burning debris. Two tickets were issued to the landowner for burning without clearing 3-feet around the base of the fire and setting forestland on fire.
The fire was declared to be completely out until two days after it started.
Town of Hancock - Delaware County
Multiple agencies were sent to control this 6-acre fire, near State Route 268 in Hancock. Fire crews were able to have the blaze contained the same day.
Because there are still some hotspots, the fire is still being patrolled.
Hamlet of Garrison - Putnam County
This 1.5 acre fire was found on June 2nd near the Garrison train station. It was burning between a trail and the Hudson River, eventually spreading into Hudson Highlands State Park.
Three different departments had the fire under control by 10pm, though the fire grew from one to 1.5 acres overnight. Rangers, fire departments, and staff from the NYS Park Police had it contained once again the next day.
Town of Johnsburg - Warren County
Forest Rangers were sent to help handle a 11-acre fire in the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest. The steep terrain made controlling the wildfire a challenge. The fire wasn't fully contained until 3 days later.
They believe the fire was sparked by a lightning strike.