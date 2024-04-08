When is the Eclipse in New York? NASA Has Interactive Map For That

When will the total solar eclipse pass over? Where is 100% totality? NASA has the answers to both of those questions for the big event with an easy interactive map.

Millions of people are expected to stop everything they're doing this afternoon to catch a once-in-a-lifetime event.

2024 marks the first time in history the Adirondacks will be in the direct path of totality. It's considered one of the best places to view the eclipse that will begin just before 2 PM and stretch across a 124-mile wide path.

Credit - Eclipse Wise Credit - Eclipse Wise loading...

Eclipse Glasses

If you don't already have your special glasses for today's eclipse there are a few tricks you can use to still catch the event without hurting your eyes.

Use a welder's helmet. Make sure it has a shade 14 welding lens to protect your eyes.

Use your phone in selfie mode and watch over your shoulder. Be careful. The sun will damage your camera lens if it's longer than 5 minutes.

Make a pinhole projector using a cereal box, or any other box, tin foil, and tape.

free solar eclipse glasses in new york Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images loading...

Eclipse Explorer

NASA has created the Eclipse Explorer. Just put in your zip code and the interactive map will tell you when the eclipse will begin, how long it'll last, and what totality the area is in. There's even a countdown clock.

Experts suggest going to a place in 100% totality. The difference between 99% and 100 is bigger than you think.

NASA Eclipse Explorer Credit - NASA loading...

Lots of People in New York

Wherever you go to see today's total solar eclipse, exercise a little patience. Roads will be busy, hotels will be sold out, and restaurants will be packed with all the people traveling into New York to witness the big event.