When Do We Change Clocks in New York & Which Way Do They Go

The leaves are changing and soon the clocks in New York will too.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is ending and most will have to change the clocks. Everyone except those in Hawaii and most of Arizona, the two states where time remains the same all year and has since the 1960s.

Eliminating DST

Lawmakers have been trying to get rid of DST in New York and other states nationwide for several years.

I have continued to communicate, collaborate and coordinate with my legislative colleagues in others states regarding this issue and am optimistic that we will ultimately be successful in our efforts to establish daylight saving time as the year-round time in New York and Northeastern United States,” said Senator Joe Griffo.

Pros & Cons

As with anything, there are both pros and cons to DST. Most of the support for springing forward has to do with the benefits of more daylight.

Reduces energy consumption

Beneficial for farmers to get more work done

Safetyless driving in twilight or the dark

Those opposed to the time change, say there's no proof of any of it. However, some studies show the opposite.

Energy consumption remained similar with an increase in usage in the morning offsetting most of the savings in the evening.

Many farmers oppose the change, especially at Central New York dairy farms where the cows don't live by the clock. They expect to be fed and milked at the same time no matter what time it is. It's even true for pets.

As for safety, there is an increase in traffic accidents and heart attacks from losing that hour of sleep. Government studies show there's an 8% increase in the first week of the change that is never made up during DST.

Fall Back

So, until any law is enacted, we'll still have to change the clocks. But which way do they go?

Whether it's the coffee maker, microwave, or even the hard-to-change clock in the car, remember time falls back one hour at 2 AM on Sunday, November 5, 2022.

