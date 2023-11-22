Night Snow Tubing Adventure in New York with Illuminated Thrills & Musical Magic

Forget the skis and the snowboards. Slide down the mountain at night this winter under colored lights that pulse to the beat of the music.

Lunar Lights Tubing at Peek n Peak Resort in Western New York transforms nighttime snow tubing into a thrilling experience with an ever-changing light show. Thousands of LED lights pulse, fade, and change color to rhythmic beats. On select nights, there's even a live DJ on the hill.

4 More Lanes

There's extra room to slide too. 4 snow tubing lanes were added at Peek n Peak bringing the total to 14.

You won't have to wear yourself out walking back up the hill either. There's a Magic Carpet Lift that brings both you and your tube back to the top every time.

Lunar Lights Nights

Old Man Winter hasn't arrived yet but that doesn't mean there isn't snow. The snow machines are up and running at Peek N Peak.

Lunar Lights Nights will be open Friday through Sunday. The hill opens at 4 PM on Fridays and 10 AM on the weekend.

Tickets are $25 on Friday and $30 on Saturday and Sunday.

Winter Fun in New York

Peek n Peak Resort is located at 1405 Old Road in Clymer, New York. Learn more and get tickets at pknpk.com.

From skiing, snowboarding, and tubing on New York mountains, to snowmobiling the countless trails across the state, there's plenty to do when the snow blankets the ground.

