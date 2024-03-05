Family Sells Water Safari in Old Forge, New York After 46 Years

Water Safari in Old Forge, New York has been sold.

The family behind one of the best water parks in the country is handing over the reins.

The Noonan's will no longer be running Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge. They decided to sell the property after 46 years.

Florida Company Buys Water Safari

Innovative Attraction Management (IAM), a company out of Florida, bought the water park along with Calypso’s Cove, the Old Forge Camping Resort, and Water’s Edge Inn.

The properties switched hands on Friday, March 1, 2024.

IAM is a company that likes to create fun and safe experiences for families, focusing on theme parks, hotels, and campgrounds.

2024 Water Safari Season?

What does the sale mean for the 2024 season? Don't worry. The fun won't stop this summer.

CEO for IAM, James Harhi said they are committed to preserving the park's legacy and have plans to "enhance guest experiences."

The Noonan family are grateful for the past 46 years. They even survived COVID when they were forced to shut down in 2020. The park reopened in 2021 with 3 new rides added.

Killermanjaro's Revenge

Killermanjaro's Revenge is a 200-foot slide that begins with a drop launchpad.

Mamba Strike

The Mamba Strike is a 285-foot slide with loops and a drop launch pad.

Serengeti Stampede

The Serengeti Stampede is a 4-lane, 300-foot mat slide with loops where you can race your friends.

Tickets & Reservations Still Good

All tickets for the 2024 Water Safari season will still be good. Current hotel and campground reservations will also be honored.

