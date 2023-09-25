Talk about getting up close and personal. You don't get much closer to a moose than this.

A moose was spotted 6 miles Northeast of Cranberry Lake, New York trotting down the road. One driver followed closely behind and captured video.

Fall Foliage Season

If you've ever dreamed of seeing a moose, this is the time of year to do it. Plus it's fall foliage season in the Adirondacks, which is stunning. If you're lucky enough, you'll get two for the price of one.

Moose in Central New York

Moose aren't uncommon in the Adirondacks but seeing one in Central New York is rare. This time of year they are wandering further than normal during the breeding season, or rut.

The community came out to see a moose hanging out at the park in Westernville, New York. It traveled by the fire department onto the soccer field where it didn't seem to mind all the attention.

The moose even seemed to be posing and smiling for a few pictures.

Fulfilling Dreams

Jessie Burns was one of the lucky ones who captured the special moment. "Finally, I’ve waited forever to see a moose in the wild," she said as she sat with her neighbors and took pictures.

Shelly Privett spent her entire day watching. "I got nothing done on my day off but I watched a baby Moose for a couple of hours. My favorite animal ever."

See a gallery of shots of a number of residents who were lucky enough to score on the rare moment.

Moose on Move in Barneveld

This isn't the first moose to be seen out of the Adirondacks. One wandered across West Steuben Road in Barneveld a few days ago.

A car pulled over to the side of the road so the passengers could get out and take their own shots to capture the majestic moment.

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

If you see a moose, never approach it. Bull (male) moose can be very aggressive, especially in late Fall during the rut.

