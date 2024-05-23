Rising Country Star Added New York State Fair! See Full List

The list of free entertainment coming to the Great New York State Fair this summer continues to grow. A rising country star is the latest to be announced.

39 national recording acts will perform this year and there's something for everyone - country, rock, pop, familiar favorites, and even entertainment for the kids.

Concerts Included With Ticket

The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. All concerts are included in the price of admission, which will go on sale later this summer.

Chevy Court will feature two performances every day. One at 1:00 PM and another at 6:00 PM. Suburban Park will feature just one 8:00 PM concert daily, eliminating the afternoon shows from previous years.

Rising Country Star Added to Fair Lineup

Warren Zeiders, "Pretty Little Poison" singer, is the latest free act to be added to the lineup at New York State Fair. He'll take the stage at Thursday, August 22 - 8 PM.

“We’re so excited to have Warren Zeiders take the Suburban Park Stage for the very

first time,” said State Fair Interim Director Julie LaFave.

Lots to See & Do

Live music is just one of the many things you can see and do at the New York State Fair.

Escape artists, jugglers, robots, racing pigs, and splashing sea lions were all part of the fun at every turn during the 13-day fair in 2023. What will 2024 bring?

There will be tasty food around every corner. The popular milk bar will be back and let's not forget the famous butter sculpture that gets unveiled a few days before the gates open.

You can learn more about everything you can see and do at the 2024 Great New York State Fair at nysfair.ny.gov.