Volunteer Firefighter Keeps Memory of Former Firefighter Alive in All He Does
Being a volunteer firefighter is about so much more than just fighting fires. Our First Responder of the Week is living proof.
Meet Daniel Friebel
Daniel Friebel lives his life as a fireman. He went to Schenectady County for fire technology before moving back to where he grew up in Waterville New York to be an integral member of the Fire Department. He has worked his way up in the department, representing many positions over the years.
Friebel's helps when no one else is available and is always a call away if anyone needs him.
Redoing Firehouse
The firehouse suffered serious water damage and Friebel's nephew Nathaniel Parry says he spent many hours on his own time redoing the upstairs, building cabinets, a new bar, and saving pieces of history.
There was a lots of sweat, tears and frustration, putting his own ideas into place and setting it up so it was once again functional and useful.
Keeping Memory Alive
From representing his fire department in parades, or golf tournaments, Friebel keeps the memory of his fellow friend and firefighter Jerky alive in all he does.
Follow in Footsteps
Friebel also works full-time at FedEx and is the most loving father to his kids, two cats named Stan and Sullivan.
Parry says he's also the greatest uncle and role model. His dedication and commitment have rubbed off. Parry and his brother now want to us follow in Friebel's footsteps
Nominate a First Responder
Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.
Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2023
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Tornado Rips Through Upstate New York Ski Resort
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
23 CNY School Mascots That Will Have to Change Name
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
13 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams