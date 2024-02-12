Have You Seen This Missing Central New York Man

Have you seen this man? He's been missing for more than three days in Central New York and his family is desperate to find him.

Victor Scott, who goes by the name Devon, was last seen on Thursday, February 8. He left his home in the town of Layfayette on foot at around 12:30 PM and never returned.

Calls to Scott's phone go directly to voicemail, an Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy told Syracuse.com.

Scott has brown hair, blue eyes, and a short beard. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. When he left the house, the 24-year-old was wearing a dark green fleece pullover, black pants, black shoes, and glasses.

Friends, family, and New York State Forest Rangers searched for Scott on Saturday. A helicopter was even brought in, but Scott was never found.

On Sunday, February 11, the Onondaga County Wilderness Search and Rescue and volunteers joined the search, but Scott remains missing.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, his family at 315-935-3544, or call 911.

Credit - Becky Anne Gerow Dennee/Facebook Credit - Becky Anne Gerow Dennee/Facebook loading...

Thousands Go Missing Every Year

Thousands of children go missing every year. To raise awareness of the number of unsolved cases of adults and kids disappearing across the country, February 3 is National Missing Persons Day.

If you think you have seen a missing child, you can contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them all home.