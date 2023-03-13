Upstate NY Snowmobiler Defies the Odds; But How’d They Get This Stuck?

Dude! I don't think you're supposed to park there.

A snowmobile ended up vertically against the side of a building in Upstate New York. But how is it even possible?

It happened at the Tamarack Cafe in Inlet, New York. Matthew Miller happened to capture the crazy moment and shared it on social media. Luckily, no one was injured.

The driver apparently gunned the throttle while trying to cross the road. It caught and threw the driver back. To avoid falling off, the driver must have hit the throttle again, launching the machine over the snowbank and into the side of the cafe.

Credit - Matthew Miller via Facebook

No Parking

In the driver's defense, there wasn't any sign stating they couldn't park there.

Ironically the sled not only landed on its end, but it was also leaning against a sign directing people to the liquor store. The driver may need one after that parking job.

Credit - Matthew Miller via Facebook

Alcohol Was Not a Factor

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash/parking job. Luck sure was though. It could have been a whole lot worse. The driver somehow managed to miss the telephone pole, cafe porch, and the fence.

If I owned the building, I'd keep the sled where it is. It's a great way to advertise because everyone is talking about it. If they're not already, they will when they drive by and see it.