Journey Through Time: Exploring the 100+ Year History of the Utica Zoo

It's hard to believe the Utica Zoo will celebrate its 110th anniversary in 2024. It first opened on July 15, 1914, and has come a long way over the years.

Thomas and Marie Proctor deeded land once known as the Devereux Farm to the city of Utica in 1909.

First on Display

Fallow deer were the first animals on display when the zoo opened in 1914. The wildlife building opened in 1920 and 4 years later the Lions Club donated a lion cub to the zoo.

A pair of jaguars called the Utica Zoo home in 1963 when the Junior League donated the animals. 3 years later, Asia Annie, a baby Indian elephant arrived from Thailand. Jim G Brock Sr. donated the first tiger cub named Lilly.

Winter Olympic Mascots

In 1980 the zoo's raccoons were appointed as Winter Olympics mascots and in 1987 the annual Spooktacular Homo Sapien American Teen exhibit received national recognition.

Jack Hanna visited the Utica Zoo in 1988.

Lions & Tigers, Oh My

Senator James Donovan helped support the Siberian Tiger exhibit that was built in 1989 and now houses the African Lions. Animals and exhibits were added in 1994 when the North Trek Trail was created.

Brewfest began in 2000 followed by Wine in the Wilderness a year later.

Additions Keep Coming

New buildings for their animals including the Urials, and primates, and upgrades to the Wildlife building were made a few years ago.

There are events, camps, and programs throughout the year. Learn more at UticaZoo.org.

The Utica Zoo is open daily. The cost is $9 for adults and $6 for children 2 to 12 years of age. There are also discounts for seniors, military, and college students (with ID).

