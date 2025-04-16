Utica Dog House Serving Gourmet Hot Dogs In Central New York

Something delicious is grilling in Utica. Coming soon you'll be able to enjoy The Utica Dog House.

If you've been looking for a new place to get your hot dog fix in Central New York, pretty soon you'll want to head to Utica. The Utica Dog House will have locally made, and totally unique menu items:

Think local made hot dogs, local made buns, house-made sauces, handcrafted toppings and so much more. We can’t wait to become apart of Utica’s vibrant food scene and share our gourmet hot dogs with all of you."

loading...

It looks like it will be located at 814 Charlotte Street in Utica. On their Facebook page they advised fans to like and follow their page to stay tuned for updates, sneak peaks, and their official grand opening date.

Tons of classic combos, wild creations and homemade toppings that are guaranteed to have your mouth watering. Grand Opening will be here before you know it and you won’t want to miss it!"

You can swipe through some of their creations to see if you'd like to give them a try. We will update this page when we know more on a grand opening date.

