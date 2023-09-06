Sip into Fall! Try a Sweet Caramel Apple Coffee at This CNY Café
Who needs the fair when you can wake up to a sweet cup of this every morning.
There are so many unique coffee shops across New York State, but there is really only one like Utica Coffee Roasting Company. They are always coming up with fun new coffee blends and drink concoctions to show off their creativity.
But their latest blend has caught everyone's attention.
A Taste of Fall
Head to any Utica Coffee location to try out their brand new Caramel Apple flavor. It combines your favorite fair food treat and caffeine addiction together, just in time for apple picking season.
A new way to enjoy a classic fall flavor combo 🍎 Introducing Caramel Apple! Rich and buttery caramel meets crisp, juicy and sweet New York Apples
Imagine drinking a cup of this coffee in one hand, with a fresh apple cider donut in the other. Delicious! But you'll have to try it for yourself to find out.
Other Tasty Flavors
Utica Coffee isn't shy when coming up with their own uniquely bold flavors.
Of course they caught everyone's eye back in 2022 when they teased their "April Fools Flavors", including Chicken Riggies, Tomato Pie and Utica Greens. To take the joke even further, they actually released the blends for a limited time earlier this year.
Read More: Are These Flavors Really Coming To Utica Coffee?
They took this past summer by storm with their new "Neapolitan Dream" blend, bringing the sweet taste of ice cream to your coffee cup. Other fun flavors still in stock include Half Moon, Cannoli, French Toast and even Adirondack Blueberry.