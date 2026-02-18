A Legendary Career: Diane Szablak Celebrates 63 Years at F.X. Matt Brewing Company

It’s not every day you hear about someone working at the same place for six decades, let alone 63 years, but that’s exactly what Diane Szablak has done at F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Diane recently celebrated her 90th birthday, making her one of the oldest active employees in the brewery’s long history.

Only founder F.X. Matt the First has worked into their 90s, which really puts Diane in legendary company.

From Receptionist to Brewing Icon

Diane joined the brewery back in the early 1960s as a receptionist and accounts payable specialist.

Over the years, she’s become a beloved presence at the historic Utica brewery, known for her dedication, her warmth, and yes, her sense of humor.

“What’s really special about Diane is not just how long she’s been here, but how much she represents who we are as a company,” said Fred Matt, President of F.X. Matt Brewing Company. “Her commitment, resilience, and sense of humor embody the spirit of our brewery.”

Witness to Decades of Change

Looking back, Diane has seen a lot of change: from being paid in cash to supporting a modern, multi-brand brewing operation, she’s experienced it all.

Yet despite decades of evolution, she credits her longevity to the people around her. “It’s a good place to work,” Diane said. “We’ve got a good team, we work together, and we have a good boss.”

A Favorite Brew and a Bright Future

Of course, her favorite beer remains Utica Club, a brand she’s watched grow and evolve alongside the brewery itself.

Reflecting on her career, Diane simply says, “I’ve been here so long, I can’t leave it.”

The company hopes she’ll continue to make history for years to come, jokingly aiming for Diane to hit 100 years—even surpassing the founder’s 99-year legacy.