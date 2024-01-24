Stunning Ice Patterns Emerge on Shores of Oneida Lake

Mother Nature can be very powerful and sometimes she just likes to show off. Wait until you see the unique ice patterns she helped create in Central New York.

Len Cross used to run Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo in Rome. He has since retired and from the looks of it, is enjoying Mother Nature. He captured her beauty on the shores of Oneida Lake in Sylvan Beach.

The recent cold temperatures and strong winds created unique ice formations off of the lake.

Ice Bulbs

Look at the bench near the water. It's covered in jagged wind-blown ice. The grass on the other hand is encased in little round-looking bulbs.

The contrast against the blue sky is breathtaking.

Power of Mother Nature

The pile of ice on shore shows the true power of Mother Nature in all her glory.

Ice Shove on Oneida Lake

The shores of Oneida Lake have been home to several ice shoves over the years, caused by a combination of currents, strong winds, and temperature differences. The ice is pushed onto the shore, creating piles sometimes as high as 40 feet.

In spring, the large mass of ice covering a body of water is subject to melting and begins to move and break up under the influence of winds. Sustained periods of strong winds along the longer axis - or fetch - of the lake can begin to slowly move the ice sheet toward the downwind shore.

40 Foot Lake Erie Ice Shove

Remember the massive Ice Shove on Lake Erie in 2019? Strong winds blowing along the 225-mile length of the Lake pushed tons of ice onshore.

The Niagara River Parkway was closed due to the immense amount of ice that blew off the water, getting as high as 40 feet in some spots.