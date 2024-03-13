Two Teens Film Illegal Hike In New York & Stupidly Post Video

If you're going to break the law, you probably shouldn't record it.

Two teens were caught hiking illegally in one of the most scenic areas in New York. And now they are facing the consequences.

Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, came across a recent video of the two kids hiking in Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Deep Gorge, Steep Cliffs, & Fast Moving Waterfalls

The nearly 3,000-acre acre is one of the most ecologically diverse environment areas in Western New York. It's known for its spectacular scenery created by a deep gorge, cliffs, waterfalls, and dense forests. But hikers need to stay on the marked trails and away from the steep slopes, cliffs, and fast-moving water.

The Valentine Flats parking area and trails have been closed for site improvement and trail work in the area. The only safe gorge and creek access is from the parking lot off Forty Road. Access to Cattaraugus Creek on the Erie County side is not authorized or safe.

The DEC has been working to create a new trail that gives hikers views from a safe and responsible distance.

The two kids from Tonawanda, New York, aged 18 and 19, were identified from the video. Both were given tickets for breaking the law. No one is allowed to be within 15 feet of cliff edges in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area unless it's on the DEC-marked trail.

missing man with dementia found dead, missing hiker found dead Credit - Lucas Favre/Unsplash loading...

Hike Smart

Remember to Hike Smart and follow these safety guidelines from the DEC when on the trails.

Check the weather before hitting the trails and be aware of changing weather conditions.

Dress in layers made of wool, fleece, and other materials that wick moisture (not cotton).

Pack hiking essentials and be sure to have plenty of food and water. Eat, drink, and rest often.

Know the terrain and your physical capabilities.

Never travel alone and always inform someone of your route.

Follow the marked trails.

Get weekly backcountry conditions on the Adirondack Backcountry Information web pages.

11 People Including Rangers, Climbers and a Helicopter Needed to Rescue Hiker injured climber rescued by New York Forest Rangers, Assistants and Volunteer Climbers Gallery Credit: Tad Pole