If you’re looking for a holiday experience that feels truly magical in Central New York, Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Gingerbread Village might just be the sweetest stop on your seasonal bucket list.

What started as a beloved local tradition has grown into a display that now earns international attention — and yes, the world is officially watching.

One of the World’s Most Over-the-Top Gingerbread Displays

Forbes Travel Guide has once again named Turning Stone’s Gingerbread Village one of the most over-the-top hotel gingerbread displays in the world, placing Upstate New York alongside festive destinations in Europe and Asia.

"This Upstate New York getaway’s holiday cookie constructions consistently amaze, and this year’s display, inspired by international celebrations, is no exception."

Holidays Around the World — Made of Gingerbread

For 2025, the award-winning pastry team outdid themselves with a “Holidays Around the World” theme.

The village features edible scenes inspired by international celebrations, including a Japanese log cabin, an English farmhouse, an Italian train station, and a classic German carousel. A working train winds its way through the display, tying the entire village together and drawing crowds of all ages.

The Sweet Numbers Behind the Village

The attention to detail is incredible — and so are the numbers. To bring this year’s Gingerbread Village to life, the pastry team used:

1,000 pounds of royal icing

400 pounds of gingerbread

20 gallons of molasses

100 pounds of fondant

700 pounds of candy

“For our extraordinary pastry team, no detail is too small— the passion, creativity and craftsmanship that go into bringing the village to life are truly a sight to behold," said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO of Turning Stone Enterprises."

A Full Resort Holiday Experience

The Gingerbread Village is just one part of Turning Stone’s larger holiday transformation. The resort is decked out with more than two million LED lights, over 130 decorated Christmas trees, oversized ornaments, and festive décor that turns the entire property into a winter wonderland.

When and Where to See It

The Turning Stone Gingerbread Village is open daily through New Year’s Day and is located near the resort’s main entrance by The Commons shopping boutiques. Whether you’re planning a holiday getaway or just stopping in to soak up the seasonal magic, it’s a must-see — and now officially one of the best in the world.