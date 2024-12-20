Central New York Holiday Tradition One of Top 7 Festive Favorites in the Country
A cherished Central New York holiday tradition has been named one of the top seven festive favorites in the country.
Nestled inside Turning Stone Casino, this enchanting holiday masterpiece dazzles visitors with intricate, edible architecture and festive charm.
The annual Gingerbread Village has been recognized by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the top seven gingerbread displays in the U.S., an honor its received for the past several years.
Honoring the Classics
This year's display is inspired by holiday films and TV specials that have delighted generations for generations.
White Christmas (Church)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (Tudor home)
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Barn)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Farmhouse)
The Polar Express (Train station)
Frosty the Snowman (Carousel)
A Christmas Story (Colonial home)
Home Alone (Log cabin)
Elf (Bakery)
2024 Gingerbread Village Honors Holiday Classics
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Dough, Candies, Icing & Time
It takes dozens of employees thousands of hours to make the impressive village each year. It also takes lots of icing, chocolate and candies to make it all come together.
- 1,000 pounds of frosting
- 4,000 pieces of gingerbread
- 1,260 mint chocolate candies
- 250 pounds of fondant
- 41 pounds of white chocolate
- 4,000 chocolate kisses
- 3,900 chocolate miniatures
- 720 lollipops
- 315 peanut butter cups
“We know how much our guests look forward to the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone each year, and we spend a great deal of time planning and bringing it to life,” said Charles Newland, Turning Stone Enterprises Vice President for Food & Beverage.
Now Open
The Gingerbread Village is open through New Year’s Day and is located near the main entrance of the resort by The Commons shopping boutiques.
Turning Stone lights up the holidays with 2 million LED lights, nearly 200 illuminated trees, and more than 4,100 ornaments around the resort.
See all 7 of the best show stopping sugary structures in the country at Forbestravelguide.com.
