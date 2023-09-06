This Unique Tugboat Parade is Traveling Though Upstate New York
It's a day of fun the entire family will love, Steamboat Willie approved.
The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 23rd Annual Tugboat Roundup, running from September 8th-10th. This exciting event brings in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River.
The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year since. The only exceptions were in 2011 and 2020, when the event was canceled because of Hurricane Irene and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much More than Boats
The Tugboat Roundup is a day of fun for everyone. It features a wide assortment of things to do.
- Tug Parade
- Tug Tour
- Boat Rides
- Tug Talks
- Competitions
- Fireworks
- Children's Activities
- Vendors
- Food
- And So Much More!
The Festival kicks off with a tugboat parade up the Hudson River. The parade will leave Albany at around 3:30PM on Friday, September 8th. Spectators can watch the boats pass through several accessible riverfronts, including Menands, Watervliet, Green Island, Troy, and Cohoes.
Where Does it End?
The parade will then reach Waterford and all tugboats, workboats, and vessels will dock. This is when all crews, tugboat enthusiasts, and visitors will gather to celebrate the heritage of the Northeast Inland Waterways.
We very much look forward to gathering and celebrating with all of you at the 2023 Tugboat Roundup.
The Tugboat Roundup also celebrates a "Tug of the Year" for each festival. This year's recipient is the James Turecamo, with Waterford native Captain Thomas M. Doin selected as the Grand Marshal.
The festival is free to attend for everyone of all ages on Friday, September 8th. You can view the full events schedule by visiting 23rd Annual Tugboat Roundup's official website.