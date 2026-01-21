If you live anywhere near the Tug Hill Plateau, you already know this winter storm isn’t messing around. And unfortunately, it’s not done yet.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 7PM Friday, and the next couple of days could be especially rough if you’re traveling anywhere across the eastern Lake Ontario region.

Lake-Effect Snow Continues to Target Tug Hill

Snow has been piling up thanks to stubborn lake-effect bands, especially across central and northern Jefferson County and far northern Lewis County. Some of those areas could see another 2 to 4 inches by daybreak, followed by a more widespread 3 to 8 inches through today and tonight. And then comes the real kicker: lake-effect snow is expected to crank back up Thursday into Friday, with totals reaching 16 to 22 inches in the hardest-hit spots.

Wind is also a major factor. Gusts could reach 35 miles per hour, which means blowing and drifting snow and, at times, near whiteout conditions. Morning and evening commutes are expected to be especially challenging, so extra time and patience will be key.

Additional Advisories Across Central New York

Meanwhile, Northern Oneida County is under a Winter Weather Advisory from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Snow totals there are expected to land between 3 and 7 inches, which doesn’t sound extreme until you’re driving in it. Slippery roads and reduced visibility could make Wednesday night and Thursday morning commutes tricky.

In Old Forge and the western Adirondacks, it’s a bit of a one-two punch. A Winter Weather Advisory remains through Thursday afternoon. Snowfall rates could briefly hit an inch per hour, especially along south-facing slopes, before things begin to ease up.

Safety Tips as Conditions Change Quickly

No matter where you are, the advice stays the same. Slow down. Leave extra space between you and the car ahead. Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle just in case. And if you’re heading outside, watch those first few steps.

