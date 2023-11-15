Tragic Discovery In The Adirondacks: ATV Unearths Missing Adult

An ATV found in the forest led to a missing adult police have been looking for in the Adirondack Mountains.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers located an ATV in Titusville State Forest. It turned out to be connected to a missing vulnerable adult case the New York State Police were investigating in Malone, New York.

missing adult found dead, dec finds missing adult Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Air & Land Search

Over the next two days, 15 Forest Rangers searched by land while 10 volunteers with Search and Rescue of the Northern Adirondacks were called in to help search from the air. Helicopters and drones were even brought in to cover a 12-linear-mile search area.

A New York State Police Pilot and a Forest Ranger spotted a used fire ring from the air along a streambed. The next day two Forest Rangers paddled a canoe to where the pilot saw the fire ring. That's where they found the missing 59-year-old who was deceased.

Ilion Hunter Rescued

An Ilion hunter is lucky to be alive after a 9-hour search through the Upstate New York wilderness.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers were called in to help find a hunter who had mobility issues. An ATV was at a camp in the Pepperbox Wilderness in the Town of Webb but there was no hunter.

Forest Rangers started helping with the search at 9:19 PM on October 21. Six hours later the missing hunter's tracks were discovered. A three-hour trek led rescuers to a spruce swamp where the 62-year-old was found at 6:20 AM, 9 hours and one minute later.

The hunter suffered mild hypothermia in the cold temperatures and heavy rain. After warming up, the Rangers helped the hunter make his way back to his camp.

"Take a Hike!" Nine Upstate New York Hikes That Everybody Can Enjoy! Taking a hike doesn't mean you have to punish yourself with a difficult hand over hand climb to some remote mountaintop. At least it doesn't mean that for this writer! Here are 9 hikes you can take which, for the most part, are more like an enjoyable "walk in the woods." And remember, the view from the top when you finally get there is always worth the trip! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio