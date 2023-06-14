Tractor Convoy: CNY Students Ride in Style on Final Day of School

Here's something you won't see in New York City...a tractor convoy.

Students drove their tractors to school all over Central New York to celebrate the final day of classes.

Bring Tractor to Camden School

In the Camden District, it was Bring Your Tractor to School Day. And bring them, they did. A long line of tractors, some proudly flying the American flag, paraded down the street, for the last day of school.

Kendrick Morrison captured the special moment.

Community Support

The community came out to support the parade. "Always fun to see," Kendrick Morrison said.

The annual tradition seems to be getting bigger. "Wow that number grew since I was there," said Anissa LaMonica.

Stephanie Marie drove by the parade of tractors "and a horse."

Holland Patent Tractors

It wasn't just in Camden either. Kids in Holland Patent drove their tractors to school too.

Drive What You Want

In the Morrisville-Eaton district students got to drive whatever they wanted to school.

Tractor Protest

It's nice to see so many school districts allowing tractors at school.

Students in Norwich held a tractor protest in 2022 when one had their tractor impounded after taking it to school.

National Attention

The tractor drama caught the national attention of Whistlin Diesel, a social media influencer with millions of followers.

"When I was younger the school literally had a day intended for kids driving their tractors to school," Whistlin Diesel wrote in a post on Instagram, where he offered to pay $500 to everyone who drove their tractor to school with a cap of 30 grand.

Line of Tractors

Good thing Whistlin Diesel put a cap on how much money he'd be handing out. Several students and even adults came on tractors, lawnmowers, and push mowers.

