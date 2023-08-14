No Way! New York Ranks Top 5 Best States to Live in… Here’s Why

Believe it or not, New York is one of the BEST states to live in. This new study has the stats to prove it.

When it comes to finding a place to live, so many people who consider moving away to another state. Of course, you'll never know you like a place until you travel... But when you've been in just one state your whole life, you tend to get sick complaining about the same things.

roman_slavik from Getty Images roman_slavik from Getty Images loading...

For New Yorkers, it seems like the majority of us would leave in a second if we had the opportunity. Sure the 'Empire State' is massive, with different communities, beliefs and ideals in every city and town... But you've definitely heard someone gripe about New York before, wishing they lived somewhere else.

WalletHub released a new study, ranking states on metrics such as best/worst economy, safety, quality of life, and affordability. With all the negatives, it'd probably surprise you that New York was actually rated as one of the best states to move to.

This is confusing because just last week WalletHub had a separate list of the "best cities for dog owners", and the only two from New York were on the bottom.

Here's how New York ranked on the new list...

Different_Brian from Getty Images Different_Brian from Getty Images loading...

New York - 4th

Affordability - 47th

Economy - 28th

Education & Health - 23rd

Quality of Life - 1st

Safety - 3rd

No surprise, affordability ranked 4th worst in the country. But what was even more shocking was how well the state did for Quality of Life and Safety. If costs weren't your first priority, then it'd make perfect sense to want to live in New York.

When it comes to affordability, none of the states in the Top 4 ranked higher than 40th. The other categories were all over the board, though New Hampshire ranked 2nd for Economy, Education & Health, and even 5th for safety.

DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature loading...

Now this has us wondering... what other states ranked above us?

Here's Wallet Hub's Top 10 list of "2023's Best States to Live in":

1 - Massachusetts

2 - New Jersey

3 - New Hampshire

4 - New York

5 - Wyoming

6 - Florida

7 - Virginia

8 - Idaho

9 - Wisconsin

10 - Minnesota

As for the worst states, New Mexico came in last... followed by Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

Don't Overlook These Magnificent Upstate New York Waterfalls! There are too-many-to-count waterfalls scattered over the vast Upstate New York region. Most of them are hidden in woods and forests which are only infrequently stumbled upon by hikers and explorers. But there are some that need to be noted. Niagara Falls, of course, is the most famous waterfall in the world, so no need to highlight them here. But here is a starter list of a bunch of waterfalls, big and small, that you might want to put on your summer bucket list. They are all fun!

These Ten Baby Names are Banned in New York State in 2023 If you and your family live in New York and are planning on having a baby, you won't be able to print these names on your new kid's birth certificate.

This 'Disgusting' Upstate New York Pizza Will Break Your 'Spirit'

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat Here are 9 shops in New York that serve cones and sundaes so big you may have to call in help.