New York Ranks Top 20 for Best Public Schools in the Country

New York Ranks Top 20 for Best Public Schools in the Country

stu99 from Getty Images

It's great New York ranked within the top half of the country, but where exactly did the public school system lie on the list?

When it comes to planning your child's future, education is always a top priority. If you were a kid that transferred from school to school growing up, you'd know not all public schools are created equal. Especially when you move to another state.

Credit - Monkey Business Images
loading...

WalletHub wanted to help current and future parents, so they created a new study focused solely on education. Their team of experts compiled a wide range of information, helping them rank "2023's States with the Best & Worst School Systems". Some of the data they based their rankings off of include overall school safety, droup-out rates, and funding.

New York State faired well, coming within the Top 20 of the entire country. But where exactly did they excel and fall behind the pack?

New York - 13th

Total Score - 56.44 (top was 73.02)
Quality - 9
Safety - 16

It's clear that though New York wasn't the best on the list, they certainly weren't the worst. Ranking within the Top 10 for school quality is huge, considering we beat out other higher overall ranking states like Florida, Maryland and Indiana.

Read More: Upstate NY Pizza Shop Offering Free Lunch for Kids this Summer

New York fell behind for safety, but most states ranked above are more rural. Which is important considering New York City makes a huge impact on the numbers.

Arthur Krijgsman from Pexels
loading...

Now that we know how the Empire State faired in the country, what about the rest of the list? Here's the rest of "2023's States with the Best School Systems"...

Source: WalletHub
  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. New Jersey
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Virginia
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Nebraska
  8. Maryland
  9. Florida
  10. North Dakota
  11. Indiana
  12. Utah
  13. New York
  14. Delaware
  15. Maine
  16. Iowa
  17. Kentucky
  18. Wyoming
  19. South Dakota
  20. Illinois
  21. Vermont
  22. Montana
  23. Minnesota
  24. Pennsylvania
  25. Washington
  26. Rhode Island
  27. District of Columbia
  28. Texas
  29. California
  30. Colorado
  31. Tennessee
  32. North Carolina
  33. Arkansas
  34. Missouri
  35. Hawaii
  36. Ohio
  37. Georgia
  38. Idaho
  39. Kansas
  40. Michigan
  41. Oregon
  42. South Carolina
  43. Mississippi
  44. Nevada
  45. Alabama
  46. Louisiana
  47. Alaska
  48. West Virginia
  49. Arizona
  50. Oklahoma
  51. New Mexico

Do you agree with the results? Let us know by leaving us a message on our app or website.

2023 List Of Best High Schools For Sports In New York- Top 11

Where in New York State will you find the best high schools for sports? Niche recently published their list of 2023 best high schools for sports across New York State. Here's a look at their Top 11:

3 Central New York Schools Among the Worst in the State, 4 at the Top

Here are the best and worst schools in Central New York according to Niche.com.

Inside Abandoned Herkimer Elementary School

Take a step back in time inside an abandoned school in Herkimer, New York where desks and memories are littered with decay.

Some Surprises On the List of the 12 Biggest School Districts in Upstate New York!

Most people in Upstate New York graduated from very small school districts. I know I did, 308 students. But what about those in the larger cities?

Here is a list of the dozen largest school districts in Upstate New York. For those of us from small rural schools, it is mind-boggling to imagine graduating from a school with 10,000, 20,000 and even 40,000 students in the district like some of those on this list did.

Amazing!

Inside the Abandoned Great Northern Mall in Syracuse

As of now, the plan is still to transform the Great Northern Mall into a "lifestyle center," but before that happens, we're able to take a virtual walk through its empty halls.
Filed Under: wallet hub, public school, Utica News
Categories: This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment