Top 11 Roads in Central NY You Should Avoid During a Winter Snowstorm

We all know how bad the roads can get when the snow or freezing rain hits in Central New York. But which ones are the worst?

Whether you've been here for a year, or for your whole life, you understand winter weather in New York is unpredictable. We will go from rain and green grass one week, then be buried by over a foot of snow the next.

Read More: Complex Winter Storm Hitting CNY with Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain

This time, a big winter storm is on it's way. We all know there are roads you should avoid when the weather takes a turn for the worst... But what are the top roads you should avoid?

snowstorm Irina Igumnova loading...

If you were to ask my opinion, I would have to pick Schermerhorn Hill heading into Poland, NY. As someone who has traveled in and out of Poland in my life, I am nervous going down the hill every time in the winter. Especially when my mom is driving!

But who cares what I think... obviously my mom doesn't. Here are the 11 worst in Central New York.

11 Of The Worst Roads To Drive On During A Central NY Snowstorm

Snow not only brings out the bad drivers, but also the people with creative ways to transport their snowmobiles.

Unique Ways to Move ATVs & Snowmobiles in Upstate New York When you want to hit the trails and you don't have a truck, Upstate New Yorkers know how to improvise.

Creative New Yorker Takes Snow Sculpting to a Whole New Level Why build a snowman when you can build interactive snow sculptures? One New Yorker is taking playing in the snow to a whole new level.

Have you seen the new restaurant in Baldwinsville? It's finally open!

Angry Smokehouse Finally Opens in CNY After Extensive Renovations The wait is finally over. The Angry Smokehouse is open in Central New York after a lengthy delay in renovations.