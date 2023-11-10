Community Unites After Tioga Downs Tragedy Kills Dozens of Horses
Dozens of horses are dead after a fire was intentionally set inside one of the barns at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols, New York.
Boyd Fenton is accused of arson and is facing several charges in the blaze that killed over two dozen racehorses.
Arson in the third degree, class “C” felony
Burglary in the third degree, class “D” felony
Criminal Mischief in the second, class “D” felony
Assault in the second degree, class “D” felony
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for cruelty to animals to be added to the list of charges.
Tried to Save Horses
One brave soul who entered the burning barn in an attempt to save the horses suffered second-degree burns and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Investigation Continues
Fenton was arraigned and remanded to the Tioga County Correctional Facility. New York State Police are continuing to investigate.
The New York State Police would like to offer condolences to affected individuals and families that lost their beloved animals during this tragic incident.
Stand with Tioga Down
Tracks around the state are standing together to support Tioga Downs and the horseman who lost everything in the tragic fire.
Go Fund Me
A GoFundMe has been set up to help after the unimaginable loss suffered by 5 trainers Kevin Reynolds Jr, Lee and Kayla Morris, Edgar and Cheri Clarke, Dan Harvey, and Allison Kolesar who not only lost horses but all their belongings, and years of memories.
Every little bit counts. Let’s show them as a Horseman community what we can do to help in this time of need.
Donate: Tioga Downs Horsemen Fund
