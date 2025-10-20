One of the most famous late-night rituals in college-town Central New York just got national recognition, and it comes topped with cold mozzarella.

Newsweek recently spotlighted its 10 best pizza places across New York State, and while the list was expectedly flooded with New York City heavyweights and a few Western New York staples, just one Upstate favorite made the cut. Sitting proudly in Oneonta, home to both SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, is Tino’s Pizza on Main Street. Tino's is a legendary stop for anyone who has lived, studied, partied or simply passed through town.

If you’ve never been to Tino’s, just picture a classic college-town slice shop that has seen every kind of night, from students celebrating finals to people stumbling in at 1 in the morning. And while they serve all the classics, it’s one item that earned them cult status and likely helped earn Newsweek’s pizza attention:

The cold cheese slice.

What Makes a Cold Cheese Slice?

Yes, cold cheese. Picture a hot, fresh slice as usual…then a mountain of fresh shredded mozzarella dumped right on top, unmelted. It’s rich, it’s excessive, it’s genius. And as anyone who’s scorched the roof of their mouth on too-hot pizza will tell you, it just works. It’s also pure comfort food power.

Where to Find Tino’s Pizza

The Daily Sentinel notes that Oneonta is widely believed to be the birthplace of the cold cheese slice. Whether they invented it or perfected it doesn’t even matter anymore, they’re the name people say first. Check them out at Tino’s Pizza, 180 Main Street, Oneonta, New York.

