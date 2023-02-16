These Upstate NY Trees Still Have Leaves in the Winter? Here’s Why

You'd think by now all leaves are gone... but that's not the case for every tree!

It isn't new knowledge that tree's will drop their leaves every year during the fall before winter. But believe it or not, there are still some trees who refuse to shed their greens. No... we aren't talking about pine trees. These are "marcescence leaves".

Autumn leaves. Dominkab loading...

What is Marcescence?

This is described as trees who retain their leaves until the spring, even though the colors still fade and turn brown. This is most commonly seen in beech, oak, Eastern hophornbeam, and witchazels.

Why Won't the Leaves Leave?

There are several theories as to why these trees don't shed. The most common reason is for protection. The dark colored leaves will push animals like deer away, who are looking for a snack to eat.

A second theory is for the tree's health. The DEC says dropping leaves in the spring will actually increase soil moisture, giving a boost to the tree's growth. The tree will then regrow new leaves were the old ones left off.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Regardless of the science, it still looks cool! We see people "breaking barriers" in our world all the time. Who knew beech trees are the new trend setter for the forest?

Next time you see these leaves in the woods, don't pluck them off. Instead, take a few pictures and share with them the random information you now know!

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.

Bronx Photographer Captures Magnificent Milky Way in Adirondacks A photographer from the Bronx who often makes it up to the Adirondacks, captured a magnificent photo of the Milky Way that has gone viral.

30 Interesting Facts About the ADKs You Probably Didn't Know! There's a lot to love about living in the Capital Region, but for me, it's our close proximity to the wonder and beauty that is the Adirondack Mountains. Hikers, campers, wildlife enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and more travel from all over the world to visit our beautiful ADK mountains. From its awe-inspiring high peaks and crystal clear lake, ponds, and streams to its stunning wildlife, our mountains are second to none. And as you'll find, there's no shortage of interesting facts about figures about the mighty ADKs - here are 30 fascinating ones you may not have known!