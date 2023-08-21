The Vacation Destination In New York That Has it All, Winning 3 Awards

Looking for a getaway close to home in New York? There are a number of award-winning hotels but there's one that's won three awards.

Find your next vacation destination in the Hudson Valley. The Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York, founded by the Smiley Family in 1869, is raking in the honors. The Victorian Castle resort, nestled in the Hudson Valley, is among the 10 Best Destination Resorts.

Credit - Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook Credit - Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook loading...

The Sagamore Resort

Mohonk Mountain House isn't the only destination in New York. The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing came in as the fourth best.

On a private 70-acre island just an hour's drive from Albany, this destination resort offers luxurious lakeside accommodations, an 18-hole golf course, a spa, renowned dining experiences, and an unmatched selection of water and land activities.

Julia Backus/Sagamore Resort/Facebook Julia Backus/Sagamore Resort/Facebook loading...

Mohonk was also named the second-best All-Inclusive Resort. The lakefront property is surrounded by 40,000 acres of forest and offers inclusive pricing with farm-to-table cuisine and countless activities.

The Hudson Valley resort is a National Historic Landmark that overlooks the Catskills.

Credit - Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook Credit - Mohonk Mountain House via Facebook loading...

The Point Resort

The Point Resort in Saranac Lake was among the 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts too.

This New York Adirondack resort was built a century ago, exemplifying the idea of “roughing it” in comfort, style, and luxury.

The Point offers 11 different guest accommodations along with a number of activities on the 75-acre resort. From boating, tennis, swimming, and waterskiing in the summer, to cross-country skiing, ice skating, and curling in the winter.

Credit - The Point Resort via Facebook Credit - The Point Resort via Facebook loading...

But wait, there's more. Monhonk was also among the 10 Best Family Resorts. Take the family on a fantasy vacation that includes at Kids Club and buffet-style dining.

Learn more about your next destination vacation that is perfect for the entire family at Mohonk.com or on Facebook.

