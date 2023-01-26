One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica

The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close.

The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.

Owners Sharrone and Anna Sofer have been struggling. They feared they wouldn't be able to open after the Christmas break but managed to keep going. Now they say they just can't keep the doors open anymore.

We have made many mistakes in moving to this Utica location. We got in over our heads. We had a big dream and ignored the reality of making that dream come true.

Too Much Debt

The Sofer's took on a lot of debt when they moved to Utica; debt they thought they could recover from at the new location. However, unforeseen expenses, an economic downturn, inflation, debilitating illness, and other personal tragedies became too much to overcome.

We've fallen behind on payments, and we've tapped out all our resources in an effort to keep the shop open. But it isn't working and we can't fight the inevitable.

More Than Just a Sandwich Shop

The Compound was more than just a sandwich shop. It was home for Sharrone and Anna, in a community they were proud to be a part of. But they are at the end of their rope trying to save it.

We respectfully ask for kindness and respect during this period of time. This is a mourning process for us. Sometimes things don't work out, and that's ok.

One Last Sandwich

The Compound will close on February 18, 2023. Stop in and have a delicious sandwich or burger one last time at 106 Genesee Street.

To all of you wonderful supporters - Thank YOU. You have made this experience magical, you made our dream come true and we are forever grateful.

You can read the sad news on The Compound's Instagram stories.

