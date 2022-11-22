Don’t Be a Turkey! Extra Police Patrolling New York Roads on Thanksgiving

Don't be a turkey behind the wheel. Police will be out in full force on New York roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some you may not even see.

State Police and local law enforcement will be taking part in a special traffic safety initiative to prevent unsafe driving as thousands of people hit the road for Thanksgiving.

Traffic isn't the only thing that increases during the holidays. Alcohol consumption is up too. The New York State Police will have dedicated impaired driving patrols and sobriety checkpoints to help keep drunk drivers off the roads.

"Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year, and our top priority is to make sure everyone gets to and from their destinations safely," Governor Hochul said. "There is zero tolerance for drunk and impaired drivers who risk the lives of everyone on our roadways. If your Thanksgiving celebrations include alcohol, plan for a safe ride home with a sober driver."

Evgen_Prozhyrko Evgen_Prozhyrko loading...

#BoycottBlackoutWednesday

Driving under the influence puts the driver's life and the lives of others at risk and could result in arrest, jail time, and substantial fines. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.

To discourage impaired driving, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and its partners will participate in a nationwide social media blitz using the hashtag #BoycottBlackoutWednesday.

Police officer arresting a woman with handcuffs kzenon loading...

Unmarked Cars

You may not see most of the patrols on the roads. Unmarked vehicles will blend in with traffic to catch distracted drivers, speeders, or anyone else breaking the law behind the wheel.

The special traffic safety initiative runs from Wednesday, November 23, through Monday, November 28.

The good news is, temporary lane closures for construction will be suspended from 6 AM Wednesday, November 23 through 6 AM Monday, November 28.

24 Things You're Guaranteed to See on a CNY Backroad If you take a drive down a Central New York backroad, you're bound to see at least 24 things you won't find in the city.

24 Pictures That Show State Troopers Making Memories For Kids During The Holidays In NY