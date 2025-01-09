Terrifying Kidnapping Scam Targets Central New York Parents

Imagine getting a call from someone saying your kid has been taken. It's terrifying and it's happening in Central New York.

Kristopher Hummel was one of those parents. "We received a phone call from someone that had our child's name, stating that she was kidnapped and not to call the police."

The Camden parent says the caller went as far as either using a recording of a young girl crying and speaking incoherently or having an accomplice acting out the part. And they weren't the only Central New Yorkers to receive the scam call. "We have been told this is the second family this has happened to."

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of the scam and say the scammers speak quickly and use an authoritative tone to pressure victims into sending money.

If you receive one of these calls, you're advised to call law enforcement to make a report and immediately make contact with your child at school or at the location where they may be to verify their safety.

Stay Calm & Act Quickly

Here are some additional steps you can take if you receive a call from a suspected scammer:

1. Stop and take a breath: Scammers will put you on the spot and make you feel rushed

2. Collect your thoughts: Remember, If a call seems suspicious, it probably is

3. Act quickly: Disengage the caller and hang up the phone

4. Make a report with your local law enforcement

If you or a loved one has been the victim of a scam, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141.