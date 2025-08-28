One Central New York farmer is making a mark on agriculture.

Terri DeNitto was recognized with the Industry Legend Award at the Women in Agriculture Awards during the New York State Fair’s Women’s Day Breakfast, and it’s easy to see why.

Terri has spent more than 20 years working alongside her family at DiNitto Farms in Marcy, New York, pouring her heart and energy into their operations while building a reputation for excellence in the local agricultural community.

But it’s not just about the crops or the farm itself. Terri has become a mentor, advocate, and source of inspiration for others in the industry. She’s someone who encourages sustainable practices, shares her knowledge freely, and helps lift up the next generation of farmers.

Making a Real Difference

The Industry Legend Award isn’t handed out lightly. It goes to individuals who make a real difference—through leadership, innovation, or simply setting a powerful example. And Terri fits that description perfectly. Her work has touched countless people in the agricultural community, showing what dedication, vision, and heart can achieve.

During the ceremony, Commissioner Richard A. Ball noted how women like Terri have shaped New York’s agricultural landscape, and that sentiment couldn’t ring truer. Terri’s influence goes beyond her farm. She’s a role model, a teacher, and a champion for women in agriculture everywhere.

For anyone looking for proof that passion and perseverance pay off, Terri’s story is it. Her journey at DiNitto Farms reminds us all that leadership isn’t just about titles—it’s about impact, inspiration, and the lasting difference you make in your community.

Credit - NYS FAIR

Inspiring Leaders in New York

Alongside Terri DeNitto’s recognition, the 2025 Women in Agriculture Awards celebrated nine other inspiring leaders making waves across New York’s agricultural landscape.

Rising Star Award: Alyssa Belasco of New York Kitchen was honored for her exceptional achievements in the early stages of her career, proving she has a bright future in agriculture.

Innovator in Ag Award: Kirsten Workman from Cornell CALS PRO-DAIRY was recognized for her work in agricultural research and implementing innovative practices that push the field forward.

Urban Farmer Award: Sheryll Durant of the International Rescue Committee was celebrated for her sustainable urban farming efforts, promoting food security and community health through gardens and education.

Golden Hoof Award: Brittney Peachey of Hudson Valley Fisheries earned recognition for her excellence in animal care, husbandry, and advocacy, demonstrating both innovation and compassion in her work.

Rooted Success Award: Dr. Margaret Smith of Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences was honored for her contributions to horticulture, plant science, and community projects that enhance sustainability and beautification.

Dairy Dynamo Award: Connie Frasier of Frasier Farm was celebrated for her outstanding management of a dairy farm, setting a high standard for animal care and production in the dairy industry.

Friend of the Fair Award: Teri Martin, of Cybil’s Fisher Photography and the New York State Fair, was recognized for her dedication to enhancing the fairgoer experience and supporting agricultural education.

Leaving It Better Award: Tonya Van Slyke of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association was selected by Commissioner Ball for her lasting impact on the agricultural community and her leadership in the field.

Credit - NYS FAIR

Together, these women represent the innovation, dedication, and community spirit that continue to shape New York agriculture.